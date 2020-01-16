ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.32 and last traded at $78.32, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.52% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

