ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.41, 8,160 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWM. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4,045.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

