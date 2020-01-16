ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.41, 8,160 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.