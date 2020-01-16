ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.