ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Trading Up 1.5%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)’s stock price were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.56, approximately 12,516 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.20% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

