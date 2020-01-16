ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 1.95% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

