ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.88 and last traded at $124.80, 1,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro MidCap400’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.36% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

