ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.85 and last traded at $109.83, approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

Get ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1626 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra SmallCap600’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.83% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.