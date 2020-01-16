ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.85 and last traded at $109.83, approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.21.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1626 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra SmallCap600’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
About ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)
ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
