ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Up 1.5%

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)’s stock price were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.45 and last traded at $130.45, approximately 1,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1334 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.