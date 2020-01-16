ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) Shares Up 0%

Shares of ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $75.12, 812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

