ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.56, approximately 1,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.
About ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)
ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
