ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.56, approximately 1,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 2.60% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

