Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $125.00 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.44 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,948,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,532,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

