Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.08. Progressive posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 4,067,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

