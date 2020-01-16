Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.08. Progressive posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.
In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 4,067,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $84.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.