Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.7 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.69-0.71 EPS.

Progress Software stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,686. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.