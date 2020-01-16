Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.88 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

