Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

NYSE PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

