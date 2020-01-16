Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Elefante Mark B’s 8th Largest Position

Elefante Mark B trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.1% of Elefante Mark B’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

