Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99, 267,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 222,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $555.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

