PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $120,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,313. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,080. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

