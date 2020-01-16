Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 0.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

