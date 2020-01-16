Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Diageo comprises about 0.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,447,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.96. 234,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,469. Diageo plc has a one year low of $139.55 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

