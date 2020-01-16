Price Capital Management Inc. Has $47,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Price Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after buying an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after buying an additional 274,515 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,257.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 164,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,077,000 after buying an additional 152,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,699,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.25. The company had a trading volume of 276,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,735. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $254.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.18.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

