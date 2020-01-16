PPG Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,891 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 280 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

NYSE:PPG traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,362. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in PPG Industries by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

