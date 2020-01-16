PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.78 EPS.

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

