PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.74 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.