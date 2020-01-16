Power Ledger Tops 24-Hour Volume of $615,048.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $615,048.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, BX Thailand and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Radar Relay, IDEX, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bancor Network, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bithumb, TDAX, ABCC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

