Poseidon Network Market Capitalization Tops $18.52 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $18.52 million and $464,020.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,141,575,307 tokens.

Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

