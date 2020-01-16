Polymath Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi and Kyber Network. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $2.77 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00665653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009009 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022875 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Koinex, Binance, Ethfinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

