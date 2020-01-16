Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Posts Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $25,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Francis Kenny acquired 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,276. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

