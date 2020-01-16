PlatonCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $75,342.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

