PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $49.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.24. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $47.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 155,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 167.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after buying an additional 578,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

