Piper Sandler Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

OXY opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

