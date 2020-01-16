Piper Sandler Comments on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUTH. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

