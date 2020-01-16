Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Tops $576,742.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $576,742.00 and $876.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.01435851 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000635 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,928,808 coins and its circulating supply is 414,668,372 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.