Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $17.32 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 288,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 698,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.6173 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

