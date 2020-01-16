Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 326,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,507. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 169,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.