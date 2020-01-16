PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.65. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 10,430 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.30 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

