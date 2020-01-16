Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $18.50. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 23,619 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

