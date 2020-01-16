Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

