Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $103.88. 1,306,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,985. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

