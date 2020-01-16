Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $104.02. 63,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,985. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 954.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 68,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

