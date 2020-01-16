Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
NYSE PSX traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $104.02. 63,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,985. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 954.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 68,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
