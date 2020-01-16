PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $11.92. PG&E shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 21,102,688 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

