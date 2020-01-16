Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PETS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 265.71 ($3.50).

PETS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

