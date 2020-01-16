Penta (PNT) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $62,196.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

