Penbrook Management LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $21,770,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 1,810,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,734,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of CPG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 107,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

