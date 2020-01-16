Penbrook Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 331,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

