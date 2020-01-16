Penbrook Management LLC Buys New Stake in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 176,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,430,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,428,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 156,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in OncoCyte by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,176,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.70.

OCX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 8,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,328. OncoCyte Corp has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

