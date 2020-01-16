Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,754,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 1,484,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,607. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.