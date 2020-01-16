Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 74,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.