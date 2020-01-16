Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,276.80 ($16.80).

Abcam stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,407 ($18.51). The stock had a trading volume of 70,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,371.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.54.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

