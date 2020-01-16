Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Savills stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($15.67) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,097.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 949.70. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 713.50 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).
Savills Company Profile
