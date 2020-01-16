Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Savills stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($15.67) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,097.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 949.70. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 713.50 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

